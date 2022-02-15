BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
1096 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+14 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located near the banks of the sparkling Chao Phraya River, Riverine Place Hotel and Residence offers guests an ideal venue to spend some time away from the tiresome city life of Bangkok. Featuring an exquisite selection of apartments overlooking the magnificent views of the city or Chao Phraya River, each apartment studio is equipped with a full kitchenette, laundry facilities, air conditioning, and an efficient work space ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Apart from its outstanding accommodation, guests can indulge in the superior recreational facilities on-site, including the fitness center with experienced personal trainers, sauna and steam rooms, two tennis courts plus a tennis knock board, two badminton courts, two squash courts, a snooker room, and mini basketball. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Riverine Place Hotel and Residence.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Riverine Place Hotel and Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Riverine Place Hotel and Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

167 Moo 7 Phibulsongkhram Rd., Suan Yai, Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
note avec
506 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU