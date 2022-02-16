Riverawan Hotel - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+)Make everyday special with all that Chanthaburi has to offer with a stay at Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+).All offerings provided by Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+) help to ensure a pleasant stay for all travelers. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. Exploring Chanthaburi is made even more convenient with the taxi services available at the hotel.For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge. Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+).For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.A range of amenities is offered in guestrooms at Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+). Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that selected rooms includes blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Riverawan Hotel (SHA Plus+) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doA number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. Are you a great cook? Make your own meals in-house at the hotel's shared kitchen.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Chanthaburi. Be sure to visit Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 1.1 km away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Chanthaburi. A great museum trip can be had at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 6.7 km away, with local art that provides a sense of the region.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here found it to be neat and tidy, scoring it above 87% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the staff and service here, rating it above 81% of the other accommodations in the city.