Resolution Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, sightseeing, beaches district of Koh Chang, Resolution Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Resolution Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 17 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including boats, canoe, watersports equipment rentals, private beach, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Resolution Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Chang.