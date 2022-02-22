PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.9
note avec
3061 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The sprawling beachfront property of Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin is a great weekend escape. The Cha-am city center is just 7 km away, while Hua Hin is a 20-minute drive from the resort. In addition to water sports, guests can spend their days playing golf, sightseeing, and shopping. The tour desk on-site can help arrange for activities as well as private transfers. Rooms at the resort are set in a garden in small chalets, giving the resort a tropical village feel. Be it two days or two weeks, you are sure to enjoy your time at Regent – Chalet, Hua Hin.

Adresse / Carte

849/21 Petchakasem Rd., Cha-Am,Petchburi, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

