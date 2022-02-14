PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.7
note avec
3378 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 0
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 1
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 2
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 3
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 4
Regent Chaam - Hua Hin - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Cha Am Beachfront, The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the family fun, beaches, restaurants hub of Hua Hin / Cha-am. With its location just 7.0 Km from the city center and 207. Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Saiyoi Minimart, Cha Am Beach, Naresuan Camp. At The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. The Regent Cha Am Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

Si vous étiez un client de Regent Chaam - Hua Hin , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

849/21 Petchkasem Road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

