PATTAYA TEST & GO

Red Planet Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
note avec
5912 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 0
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 1
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 2
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 3
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 4
Red Planet Pattaya - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 192-room Red Planet Pattaya is the perfect destination for guests who are looking to tap into this dynamic destination popular with party-goers. Designed for both business and leisure travelers, Red Planet Pattaya is situated in North Pattaya on Second Road, providing guests with easily access to Pattaya Beach, the Royal Garden Plaza, the Pattaya Avenue Shopping Mall, excellent restaurants serving local and international food, and a pulsating nightlife. Red Planet Pattaya has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. Visitors to Pattaya will find Red Planet Pattaya’s central location and excellent amenities the perfect highlight of their vacation in this exciting city.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Red Planet Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Red Planet Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

255/7 Moo 9, Sai 2 Road, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU