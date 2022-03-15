BANGKOK TEST & GO

Red Planet Bangkok Asoke - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
10411 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Red Planet Bangkok Asoke is located in the center of the capital, allowing guests to enjoy the convenience and comfort of staying in a convenient hotel close to all key attractions and business centers. The 130-room property is a short walk from the Bangkok Transit System (BTS or Skytrain) Asoke station, the Mass Rapid Transport (MRT or Subway) Sukhumvit station and the central Sukhumvit Road, providing guests with excellent staging points to explore the city. It is also close to major shopping malls such as Terminal 21, business centers, hospitals, and many outstanding restaurants. Red Planet Bangkok Asoke has redefined the value-hotel sector by offering an all-inclusive rate for every room, every night. All rooms have free high-speed Wi-Fi for up to three devices, soothing power showers, quality custom-made beds with upscale linen and many other features including air conditioning, in-room safes, hair dryers, ceiling fans and a 32-inch flat screen TV. Bangkok visitors looking for a convenient location, great amenities, and even better service will find everything they’re looking for at Red Planet Bangkok Asoke.

Adresse / Carte

7 Sukhumvit Soi 14, Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

