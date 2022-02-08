PHUKET TEST & GO

Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
note avec
11 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+30 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), the 4-star Model Styles Hotel, is a wonderful place to experience great vacations. The property boasts 90 rooms, all of which maintain luxury modern styles and come with bathtubs featuring a partitioned shower, and a balcony. Only 35 kilometers from the airport, it is convenient to make your trip to interesting locations like the Gypsy village, Shell Museum, Promthep Cape, and Nai Harn Beach. Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the center point area of Rawai and Chalong. Your plan will be easier if you make your way to Promthep Cape and sleep the first night at Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). The next day, plan to take a day trip to the coral islands or any other place of interest. This great location, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, makes this hotel the right choice for visitors to this area.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Rawai Princess Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

95/34 Moo 4, Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
note avec
50 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort & Spa
9.2
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
note avec
868 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La vue Rawada Phuket
7.7
note avec
119 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
note avec
68 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU