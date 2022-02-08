Raming Lodge Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Raming Lodge Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
6208 avis
February 8, 2022
This stylish boutique hotel is located in the heart of Chiang Mai’s entertainment district and a stone’s throw from the Night Bazaar. Raming Lodge Hotel is a particular favorite with travelers looking to enjoy the nightlife and bargain hunting in downtown Chiang Mai, as it is only a five-minute stroll from the Night Bazaar and a few minutes’ walk from a host of restaurants, bars, night clubs, and massage parlors. The Thapae Gate and a few temples nearby are also worth paying a visit. The Raming Lodge is a relatively new hotel and all rooms are clean, spacious, and stylishly decorated. It also offers a complimentary internet connection if you stay in a deluxe room. To continue with your reservation at Raming Lodge Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

17-19 Loikroh.rd. T. Chanag Klan A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

