BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rambuttri Village Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
note avec
14251 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 0
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 1
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 2
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 3
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 4
Rambuttri Village Hotel - Image 5
+13 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for the budget traveler, this hotel is located within walking distance of the famed backpacker street of Khao San. Located in Ratanakosin, you are in the Old City and surrounded by many cultural monuments. These include the Grand Palace, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, and Temple of Dawn among other - many of which can be reached on foot. At night, walk over to Khao San for some inexpensive dinner, cocktails, and street side shopping. The rest of Bangkok, with upscale restaurants, bars, and malls, is just a short cab ride away. Close to the tourist haven of Khao San, yet far enough to guarantee a pleasant night's sleep, Rambuttri Village Hotel is an affordable place to make base in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Rambuttri Village Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Rambuttri Village Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

95 Soi Ram Buttri, Chakkra Phong Road, Phra Nakorn, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU