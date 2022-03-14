BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
3139 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on 21 acres of lush tropical gardens, Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified) is the only resort-style hotel within Bangkok's city limits. Known as "The Resort in the City", this property is perfectly located 20 minutes from the central areas of Bangkok. Each of the 500 rooms and suites are fully fitted with modern amenities so all can enjoy an atmosphere of comfort. Guests will enjoy fine dining alongside first class recreational, business, and conference facilities. A shuttle bus service is available to chauffer guests to the popular attractions of the Chatuchak Weekend Market and Bangkok’s downtown shopping areas. For your reservation at Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Carte

9/9 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand

