Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
269 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus)Never miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus). Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this serviced apartment, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the serviced apartment's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the serviced apartment. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs.Packing light is possible at Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the serviced apartment's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the serviced apartment.Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by serviced apartment.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the serviced apartment are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEnjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the serviced apartment.Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the salon, located right at the serviced apartment. Check out the serviced apartment's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops available right on-site.Around the propertyRafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot to explore Bangkok's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. Departure is less stressful knowing that Rafael Mansion Bangkok Airport (SHA Extra Plus) is conveniently located 2.6 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 87% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 84% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 91% of accommodations in the city.

Adresse / Carte

195/2 Soi Kingkeaw 33 Kingkeaw, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

