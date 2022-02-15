PHUKET TEST & GO

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7.7
note avec
575 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+45 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) on the east coast of Rayong offers its guests a secluded private beach at their doorstep. The location of the hotel ensures guests have complete privacy and can enjoy total relaxation away from the busier beaches of Rayong. Ideal for romantic getaways and family vacations, Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is set on a sprawling complex, complete with a host of in-house facilities suitable for all age groups that will leave little need to venture out of the compound at all. The large free-form outdoor pool is perfect for lounging around over a cocktail or favorite book. For the gym fanatics, the state-of-the-art fitness center offers modern equipment, as well as sauna and steam rooms. For the younger guests, the games room will surely prove popular. The five golf courses within short driving distance from the hotel will leave keen golfers spoilt for choice. Making a booking at Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and click.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Purimas Beach Hotel & Spa (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

34 Payoon-Namrin Rd., Banchang, Ban Chang, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21130

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU