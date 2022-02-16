PHUKET TEST & GO

President Hotel Udon Thani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

President Hotel Udon Thani, located in Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Udon Thani International Airport, Wat Thipphayaratnimit, Surapon Clinic Udonthani. At President Hotel Udon Thani, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids), garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Udon Thani, make President Hotel Udon Thani your home away from home.

253/3 Moo 7, Amphoe Road, Markkaeng Subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

