Poseidon Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
note avec
67 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Dong Tarn Beach, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is the perfect place to experience Pattaya and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 Km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Takara Massage, Smile Massage. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Poseidon Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Guests can choose from 14 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, indoor pool, spa. Poseidon Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

Adresse / Carte

413/3-5 Moo 12,Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

