Pongsakorn Boutique Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
835 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 30 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Pongsakorn Boutique Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, shrine, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, additional toilet, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include garden, karaoke are designed for escape and relaxation. Pongsakorn Boutique Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

Soi Luang Phaeng 2, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

