PATTAYA TEST & GO

Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
note avec
96 avis
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 0
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 1
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 2
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 3
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 4
Plumeria Serviced Apartment - Image 5
+30 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Plumeria Serviced Apartment, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 3 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Plumeria Serviced Apartment, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Plumeria Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Plumeria Serviced Apartment , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Plumeria Serviced Apartment
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

279/30 Moo5 Wong Amat Beach, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
note avec
1094 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
note avec
33 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU