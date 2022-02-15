PHUKET TEST & GO

Pimpimarn Beach Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
7
note avec
528 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Rayong, Pimpimarn Beach Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Laem Mae Phim Beach, Ko Man, Ao Khai. Pimpimarn Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Pimpimarn Beach Hotel.

Adresse / Carte

236 Moo 3, T. Klu, A. Kleang, Klaeng, Rayong, Thailand, 21120

