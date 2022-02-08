PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
note avec
17 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+23 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Phuket Town, Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 140 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Phuket Town Inn Hotel Phuket (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

9/1 Thepkrasattri Road, Amphur Muang, Phuket (Phuket Old Town area), Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Casa Blanca Boutique Hôtel Phuket
9
note avec
1059 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La mémoire à On On Hotel
8.8
note avec
1551 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dormir à Phuket
7.9
note avec
475 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket-ville
8.9
note avec
467 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison Xinlor
9.1
note avec
87 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Auberge de la Feuille Verte
8.4
note avec
21 Commentaires
De ฿-1
auberge de jeunesse
8.6
note avec
146 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
note avec
378 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU