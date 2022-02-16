PHUKET TEST & GO

Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.2
note avec
1229 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Chiang Rai, you'll feel right at home at Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 15Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Fah Thai Market, Baan Dum, Union Hilltribe Villages. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Rai hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests are just a few of the facilities that set Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, karaoke. Phufa Waree Chiangrai Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Rai.

Adresse / Carte

888 Moo 1, Phaholyothin Road, Tumbon Ta-Sud, Amphur Muang, Nang Lae, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

