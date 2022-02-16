PHUKET TEST & GO

Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
7.7
note avec
1362 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) is a sprawling complex of luxurious cottages built in contemporary Lanna style and set amongst rich greenery. The property is an oasis of calm and a mere 10 minutes from the town center and fifteen minutes from Chiang Rai airport. The guest rooms and suites are opulently decorated and equipped with modern facilities, including complimentary wireless internet. The stunning free-form swimming pool and man-made lake are some of the most attractive features on the resort grounds. For a culturally-stimulating night out, hop on the resort’s shuttle bus to the night bazaar. The shuttle service is provided at an additional charge. To continue with your reservation at Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus), please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Phowadol Resort & Spa (SHA Extra plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

183 Moo 3, Tambol Rimkok, Rim Kok, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU