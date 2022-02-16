Peggy's cove resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chanthaburi, look no further than Peggy's cove resort. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 25 KM away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chanthaburi hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Guests can choose from 38 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, massage, solarium, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Peggy's cove resort.