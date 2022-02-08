PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Palace Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
note avec
415 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 0
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 1
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 2
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 3
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 4
Patong Palace Hotel - Image 5
+31 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Patong, Patong Palace Hotel boasts convenient access to Phuket Town, where all the hustle and bustle happens. Under German management, guests will find all the 40 guestrooms beautifully decorated with modern fittings and ducted with standard amenities. There is also a beautiful park with orchids and banana plants with a cute little pond. Sample food from the Thai and international kitchen, after which take a long breezy walk along the sandy beach which is just a mere five-minute stroll from the property. Patong Palace Hotel guarantees a peaceful and relaxing stay.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Patong Palace Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Patong Palace Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

39, Rat-U-Thid 200 Pee, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Ramada par Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
note avec
658 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Jardin Autrichien - Village de Tai Pan
8.7
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
note avec
2519 Commentaires
De ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
note avec
421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Andaman Beach Suites
7.8
note avec
818 Commentaires
De ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
note avec
89 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
note avec
195 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
note avec
2007 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU