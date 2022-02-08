BANGKOK TEST & GO

Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
3736 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Described by many as a ‘hidden gem,’ the luxurious Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) is located just off Sukhumvit Road at the Asoke intersection. This is also the location where the BTS skytrain merges with the MRT subway, putting you in the most convenient location to explore Bangkok. For keen bargain hunters, two stops on the skytrain in either direction from the hotel will take you to the city’s most prestigious shopping malls on Sukhumvit and Siam. After a hard day of shopping, unwind at the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and take in the view of a nearby public park and admire the beautiful Bangkok skyline. When you're ready to book a room at Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Park Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

16 Ratchadapisek Rd, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

