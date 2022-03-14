Paisiri Hotel - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Located in the lovely area of Cha Am Beachfront, Paisiri Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, beaches, family fun hub of Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Cha-am Golf Course, King Naresuan Monument, Cha-am Hospital. The facilities and services provided by Paisiri Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Step into one of 60 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, closet which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Paisiri Hotel.
259/9 Cha-am Beach, Ruamchit Road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120