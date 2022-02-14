PHUKET TEST & GO

P.S 2 Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
note avec
86 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
P.S 2 Resort - Image 0
P.S 2 Resort - Image 1
P.S 2 Resort - Image 2
P.S 2 Resort - Image 3
P.S 2 Resort - Image 4
P.S 2 Resort - Image 5
+19 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Patong, P.S 2 Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At P.S 2 Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. P.S 2 Resort is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, P.S 2 Resort hits the spot in many ways.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de P.S 2 Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

21 Rath-U-Thit Road,Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

