BANGKOK TEST & GO

OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
6.1
note avec
17 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR OYO 602 L'hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
note avec
187 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU