Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.1
note avec
1108 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach ResortWake up to the wonder of Koh Samui with a stay at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, located only minutes from the heart of the city. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 2.9 km from the Hin Ta & Hin Yai Rocks.The facilities and services provided by Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides shuttle services to help you find what you want in Koh Samui.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and mini bar. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort also provides a hair dryer and bathrobes in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the resort. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.The poolside bar at Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the resort's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Around the propertyThis is your chance to explore all that Koh Samui has to offer. Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Lamai Beach located 1.7 km away. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Koh Samui, chances are you'll find it at Lamai Sunday Nightmarket located 940 m away.

Si vous étiez un client de Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Adresse / Carte

173/41 Moo 4, Rob Koh Road, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

