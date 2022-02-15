BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
3037 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel is the only 4-star hotel located in the heart of IMPACT, Thailand’s largest exhibition and conference facilities. Providing convenience and comfort, the hotel is 6 km from Don Mueang Domestic Airport and 20 km from downtown Bangkok via the expressway. With modern architecture and state of the art facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Facilities include 380 ultra-modern rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 Premier executive floors, a remarkably well-appointed Business Centre, a Fitness Center, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Adresse / Carte

94 Popular Road, Banmai Sub District, Pakkred, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

