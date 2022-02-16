PHUKET TEST & GO

Nongkhai Tavilla Hotel and Convention Center - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Nong Khai
7.1
note avec
273 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai Hotel and Resort enjoys a commanding position in the culture, shopping, sightseeing hub of Nongkhai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, Prap Ho Monument, The Pier Market - Sadet Pier. At Nongkhai Hotel and Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's hot tub, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Nongkhai, the Nongkhai Hotel and Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Si vous étiez un client de Nongkhai Tavilla Hotel and Convention Center , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

211/11 Moo 3 Sadej Road, Mueang, Nongkhai 43000, Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai, Thailand, 43000

