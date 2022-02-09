CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
note avec
92 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Tarntong Boutique Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Situated only 2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tarntong Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Tarntong Boutique Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Noble Tarntong Boutique Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

49/1 Thanon Sodsueksa, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU