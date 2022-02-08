CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
note avec
3147 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 0
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 1
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 2
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 3
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 4
Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, shopping, nightlife area of Chiang Mai city, Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel lies 3 Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Artist Beauty Day Spa, Chiang Mai Biking, and Mon Nom Sod.

The facilities and services provided by Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, and Wi-Fi in public areas.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Benefits include a complimentary daily top up minibar, complimentary daily buffet breakfast at Refresh Restaurant, and complimentary Wi-Fi in all areas. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Nimman Mai Design Hotel Chiang Mai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

2/1 Nimmanheamin - Sukkasem Road., Suthep, Mueng, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU