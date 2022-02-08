HUA HIN TEST & GO

Naruchon Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Naruchon Hotel - Image 0
Naruchon Hotel - Image 1
Naruchon Hotel - Image 2
Naruchon Hotel - Image 3
Naruchon Hotel - Image 4
Naruchon Hotel - Image 5
+13 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Naruchon Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Naruchon Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

105/11 Khao Tao, Nong Khae Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan City Center, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 77000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
note avec
958 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU