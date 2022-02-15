BANGKOK TEST & GO

NANA Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
5624 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
NANA Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+35 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, NANA Hotel Bangkok is ideally situated in Sukhumvit; one of the city's most popular locales. The hotel lies 10.9 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. NANA Hotel Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of NANA Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the NANA Hotel Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de NANA Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR NANA Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

4 Soi Nana Tai, Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
note avec
2381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU