My hotel CMYK @ Ratchada - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
note avec
5106 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

My hotel CMYK @ Ratchada captures the best elements of contemporary architecture in Bangkok. The elegance of the interior, both historic and modern, and the glorious setting are combined to create a most distinguished feeling of style, luxury, and relaxation. All 114 rooms are equipped with ultra modern amenities at this 3-star and boast the comfort and convenience of home. Offering easy access to the rest of town is the Huay Kwang MRT subway station, making this property a popular choice for sightseers. For meeting facilities, there is high-speed internet access and a business center on-site equipped with today’s most advanced equipment.

Adresse / Carte

225/4 Pracharajbumpen soi5,Pracharajbumpen Rd., Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

