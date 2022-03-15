CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
note avec
174 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 0
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 1
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 2
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 3
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 4
My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge - Image 5
+25 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, restaurants district of Chiang Mai, My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, sofa, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR My Chiangmai Boutique Lodge
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

425/1 Witchayanon Rd., Changmoi, Muang district, Chiangmai, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU