PATTAYA TEST & GO

Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
note avec
4889 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 0
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 1
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 2
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 3
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 4
Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Image 5
+49 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 10 Km away, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Moevenpick Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. 260 rooms spread over 35 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

55 Moo 2 Sukhumvit Road Km. 156.5, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Hôtels partenaires

Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
note avec
958 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
note avec
648 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU