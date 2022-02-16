Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus)The range of services provided by Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi, car hire and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Hat Yai.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms at Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Monkham Village Hat Yai (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 96% of the city's accommodation.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 95% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.