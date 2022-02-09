Mini House Aonang (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
9
note avec
1863 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Ao Nang, Mini House Aonang is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The hotel lies 13.4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mini House Aonang, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mini House Aonang is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Adresse / Carte

675 Moo.2, Aonang, Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

