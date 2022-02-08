Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+)Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Samui. Experience an urban escape in Koh Samui with a stay at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+), with its exceptional location right in the city center. Grab some beach time with a stay at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+), just 1.7 km from Chaweng Beach.Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Koh Samui.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the resort, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests.Feel right at home during your stay at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+). Some rooms at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The resort also offers a refrigerator and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer and bathrobes in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana Hotel (SHA Plus+) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Don't forget to explore the resort's easily accessible beach. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the resort's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Koh Samui during your stay at the resort. Get fanatical at Chaweng Boxing Stadium located 1.9 km away. During the season, you can buy tickets to see home games and cheer with the locals. The best way to remember your time in Koh Samui is with a nice gift at Central Festival Samui located about 1.7 km away. Find some great entertainment by local acts at Starz Cabaret located 1.8 km away.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 88% of the city's accommodation.This resort scores higher than 89% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 91% of other accommodations in Koh Samui.