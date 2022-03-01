CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
note avec
827 avis
Mis à jour le March 1, 2022
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Only 10 minutes from the airport, Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel has long been a trusted name for quality accommodation. Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel is located a short distance from the walled city. Taxis and tuk-tuks are plentiful around the hotel, and trips to the city’s many attractions from the hotel will set you back no more than a few US dollars. The Miracle Cabaret Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai National Museum are within an easy walking distance and open for exploration. A recently opened, Western-styled supermarket is located just down the road from the hotel and offers inexpensive snacks, beverages, and freshly-cooked food. To continue with your reservation at Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

183 Changpuak Road SRI POOM MAUNG DISTRICT, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU