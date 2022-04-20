BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
5887 avis
Mis à jour le April 20, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is ideally situated in Siam; one of the city's most popular locales. The city center is merely 0.0 Km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Tokyu Department store, Bangkok Tailors House, Bangkok Art & Culture Centre. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Accor Hotels are right in the comfort of your own home. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is home to 189 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Mercure Bangkok Siam Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Carte

Rama 1 Wangmai, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

