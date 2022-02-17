KRABI TEST & GO

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.7
note avec
3 avis
Mis à jour le February 17, 2022
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 0
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 2
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 3
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 4
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 5
+36 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
60% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Melina's Beach Front Bungalows de manière prioritaire, et Melina's Beach Front Bungalows percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Suites familiales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 2 40
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Suites familiales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail

Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Melina's Beach Front Bungalows , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

108 /1 Moo 3 Ao Thalane Muang Krabi, Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Krabi Pooltara Resort
8.4
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Vogue Krabi
8.6
note avec
541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf and Spa Resort
8.2
note avec
797 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
note avec
180 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
note avec
755 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
note avec
1479 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La petite station balnéaire
8.1
note avec
900 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU