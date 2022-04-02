BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
432 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+42 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This all-suite accommodation, right in the middle of Bangkok, offers a respite from the hectic city. These opulent apartments are perfect for short or extended stays with their fully-equipped kitchens, office areas, separate living areas, and many more high quality amenities to make guests feel relaxed and comfortable. Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Certified) are situated close to local transit, excellent shopping venues, Lumpini Park, great restaurants, and the downtown business district. For additional comforts, services such as grocery delivery and laundry are provided for a complete home-away-from-home feel. Other great in-house facilities include a 24-hour health club, rooftop pool, and spa. Dining options are plentiful with the hearty Italian Bistro Limoncello and Mayfair Cafe serving international favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

60 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

