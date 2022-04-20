N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 7 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Mai Khao Beach, Soi Dog foundation, Splash Jungle Water Park. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket.