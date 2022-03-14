BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mariya Boutique Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
2848 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 0
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 1
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 2
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 3
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 4
Mariya Boutique Residence - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Lanna-inspired accommodation breaks free from the monotonous airport hotels. Just a 10-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Mariya Boutique Residence makes for an excellent place to rest before catching a flight back home. Each room reflects both Asian and local influence by bringing the art of Northern Thailand coupled with the comfort of international accommodation. All senses are awakened with attention to detail throughout the hotel and with Thai fine arts, traditional music, and the smell of aroma therapy creating a tranquil environment. For the safety and good health of our guest, all rooms are non-smoking. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Mariya Boutique Residence.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Mariya Boutique Residence , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mariya Boutique Residence
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

1627/2 Latkrabang Road Soi Latkrabang 11/5 Latkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Hôtels partenaires

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
note avec
316 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
note avec
211 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
note avec
441 Commentaires
De ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
note avec
187 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1250 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
note avec
130 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
note avec
14 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
note avec
668 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU