Marina Sands Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Marina Sands Resort is located in the Klong Son area of Koh Chang. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Marina Sands Resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Chang. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, dart board, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Marina Sands Resort.