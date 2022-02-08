BANGKOK TEST & GO

Manhattan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
7303 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Manhattan Hotel - Image 0
Manhattan Hotel - Image 1
Manhattan Hotel - Image 2
Manhattan Hotel - Image 3
Manhattan Hotel - Image 4
Manhattan Hotel - Image 5
+14 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With one of the highest return guest rates in Bangkok, the Manhattan Hotel is a favorite of budget and location-minded travelers alike. It is situated right in the middle of all the action in Bangkok on Sukhumvit soi 15, just a two-minute walk to the main road and Asoke BTS station. From the hotel’s doorstep, guests can browse the night market, check out the stylish clothes boutiques at Robinson’s department store, enjoy the food stalls with local delicacies, and travel to nearby temples. Stay in the hotel for on-site tailoring, beauty treatments, Thai massage, private karaoke singing, swimming, dining on Korean, Japanese, or American food, and working out in the gym. The hotel is also near to the expressway and only 45 minutes from the international airport. For your reservation at Manhattan Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Manhattan Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Manhattan Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

13 Soi Sukhumvit 15 (Ruam Chai), Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
note avec
4142 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
note avec
5421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU