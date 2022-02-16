Maneechan Resort - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+)When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) your home away from home. A stay at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders.The superior services and facilities offered at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Chanthaburi can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+).In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub and spa. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.With the resort's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Test your skills! Get competitive with your travel group or other guests, at the resort's ping-pong table. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyVenture outside Maneechan Resort (SHA Plus+) and explore Chanthaburi during your stay. You're sure to want to visit Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 1.9 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Chanthaburi. Learn about the city's art history with a day at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 7.4 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's facilities score higher than 84% of accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 96% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 94% of competition in the city on room comfort.