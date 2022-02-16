PHUKET TEST & GO

Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.6
note avec
250 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+14 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Koh Chang, look no further than Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are K.B. Restaurant, P.N.N. Beauty Home Spa, Kai Bae Beach. At Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Daily housekeeping, car park, family room, BBQ facilities, car hire are just a few of the facilities that set Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 43 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the canoe, snorkeling, private beach, outdoor pool, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mam Kai Bae Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

10/17 Moo 4, Koh Chang ,Trat, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU